Taylor Swift Celebrates Announcing The Life Of A Showgirl With Besties! Her Night Out In NYC!

Taylor Swift is celebrating the announcement of her forthcoming 12th album that basically broke the internet!

After announcing the October 3 album The Life of a Showgirl on Wednesday, the 35-year-old was spotted in NYC having dinner with some pals. According to a source for PageSix, she arrived at hotspot Casa Cipriani while hiding behind some umbrellas. She was joined by her bestie Ashley Avignone and Overcompensation actor Owen Thiele.

Per the insider, Tay Tay rocked a “black, romantic bodice dress” with a low-bun hairstyle and of course her red lipstick. Throughout the night, she was “friendly” and “chatty with staff” — possibly because she was so excited about her New Heights episode being released! The source said she came off “like such a regular person” rather than a superstar. Sweet!

The insider also noted T-Swizzle was just a few tables away from NYC mayor Eric Adams. Lots of celebs in the house Wednesday night!

