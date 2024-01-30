Insider Reveals For Certain Whether Taylor Swift Will Make It Back To Super Bowl From Tokyo Concert...

It’s the question that’s been on everybody’s mind for the last 36 hours: will Taylor Swift actually be able to jet out of Japan and make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11? She’s got all the travel resources in the world to pull it off, obviously, but her super-packed schedule makes this REALLY tricky, y’all.

And the answer is… drum roll please… YES!! So says one insider, at least. Which is a big deal, because we spent a lot of time doing the math about this very question on Monday, and came to the conclusion that she could make it to Sin City for the big game from her Tokyo show the day before, but it’d be tight!

Related: Taylor Has ‘Fit In Seamlessly’ With Travis Kelce’s Family And Life! Awww!

According to a Page Six report published early on Tuesday, even though Taylor may be in the middle of the international leg of her Eras Tour when the Super Bowl pops up, she WILL make it back to support BF Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs in their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

As we’ve reported, Swift plays four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on four consecutive nights beginning February 7. The last one of those will get done on the night of February 10 — one day before the big game, which kicks off on Sunday, February 11 at 3:30 p.m. local time at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The direct flight from Tokyo to Vegas is about 13 hours, and Japan is 17 hours ahead of the western US, so Swift’s private jet will travel back in time as he crosses time zones heading east over the International Date Line. The math adds up, as we know, and so too do the sourced comments! An insider explained matter-of-factly to the outlet:

“It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert.”

There you have it! Reactions??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]