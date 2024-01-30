Taylor Swift Has 'Fit In Seamlessly' With Travis Kelce's Hectic Life As Romance Takes Super Bowl Turn!

Taylor Swift seems to be a perfect fit for Travis Kelce and the rest of his very close, loving family!

Of course, the 34-year-old pop superstar was on the field in Baltimore on Sunday night to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs‘ massive win over the Baltimore Ravens. That win punched Travis and the rest of the team a ticket to the Super Bowl — and Taylor was rocking out right alongside!

A source spoke to People on Monday night, revealing that it was “the best night ever” for Travis’ dad Ed, his mom Donna, and the rest of the family and friends who were there, including his pro football-playing brother Jason and his wife Kylie. The insider explained:

“The whole family was so, so excited and riding a high. … Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane.”

And now, on February 11, the Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game in Las Vegas on February 11! The source explained that the lead-up to that even is going to be insane:

“To be going to Vegas now is indescribable. Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special. … Now he and the team are focusing on the Super Bowl. It’s going to be an intense couple of weeks.”

That it is!!

But the good news is how Taylor fits into all this!! The insider explained that she has “fit in seamlessly” with Travis and his family during this chaotic on-field time, noting:

“They don’t see her as ‘Taylor Swift’ the superstar.”

And adding:

“It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together. She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves.”

Awww!

This might just have staying power, y’all…!! What do U make of these statements?! Share your takes in the comments (below)!

