Is It Impossible For Taylor Swift To Make It To Super Bowl After Tokyo Concert?

One of the most exciting things about the Kansas City Chiefs winning the AFC Championship — OK, fine, for us it’s by far the most exciting thing — is the fact it means Taylor Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl! The pop princess has to go support her boyfriend on his big day, right?

Well… it kind of looks like she can’t?

OK, so this year’s Super Bowl is in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. What’s the problem? Tay has a previous engagement! She’s got a concert in Tokyo, Japan that Saturday night. And the flight alone is 13 hours, not to mention driving time! How could she possibly get done with a concert late Saturday night and still hope to get to Vegas in time on Sunday to cheer on Travis Kelce? Mathematically it just doesn’t add up, right?

Actually, she should be able to do her show, have a little time to rest, and still make it in plenty of time! How? Well, it’s all to do with the international date line. The world is divided up into time zones, but it can’t get later forever, right? So on one imaginary line in the Pacific Ocean, they reset to the next day. That’s the international date line. And when you cross that going eastbound, you suddenly jump into the previous day!

So Taylor can fly from Tokyo to Vegas and — get ready for this — arrive a couple hours EARLIER than she left! So she could sleep in Tokyo, then get up for a flight Sunday morning, and… after flying over half a day… it will be Sunday morning again! Crazy. A comedy writer and Swiftie named Rohita Kadambi pointed out how Tay’s predicament is similar to one in a West Wing episode from over two decades ago!

Can Taylor Swift make the Super Bowl from her Tokyo concert? A West Wing episode from 2001 already answered this: pic.twitter.com/6LBQMSrCVw — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) January 29, 2024

So in a way it is impossible for Taylor to get to the Super Bowl… but she’ll do it anyway! With time travel! Isn’t science neat sometimes??

