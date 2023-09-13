Taylor Swift Will NOT Feature Ex Matty Healy Or The 1975 In Her 1989 Redo Anymore!

Sorry, Matty Healy!

Taylor Swift will NOT be featuring The 1975 or their frontman on her upcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). We previously heard from The Sun sources that Matty and his band wrote some songs with the music superstar for her album Midnights, they just didn’t make the cut when she was piecing together the tracklist. The insider claimed that even though the pair split after their two month whirlwind of a romance, Tay Tay still had plans to release the songs they made together. If that was true, it certainly doesn’t seem to be the case, though!

A rep for the Anti Hero musician spoke up to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, confirming she has no plans to release any music with Matty or his band on her upcoming album:

“Neither Matt Healy nor The 1975 are on this album.”

Well, there you have it! But now they have us wondering — did she not originally feature him, or did she change her mind post-breakup? Maybe she heard about him trash-talking her and decided to throw it all away?

Now, this source didn’t explicitly say she didn’t record music with her ex flame AT ALL — so maybe there is some hope for all you The 1975 lovers and Swifties out there. But right now it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting any spicy tracks from her short summer fling with the 34-year-old. Now maybe a new song about breaking up with him..?

We also will just have to wait and see if she writes anything about her rumored new football player hunk Travis Kelce…

