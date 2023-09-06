The 1975’s Matty Healy Seen Making Out With An Influencer Post-Taylor Swift Breakup!

Matty Healy appears to have a new woman in his life.

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the 34-year-old singer was seen out and about in New York City on Monday, making out with an influencer. And no, this was NOT the same influencer he was caught s**t talking about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift and her fans with! We guess he never was able to get that ex to come around…

No, this time he was getting cozy with TikTok personality Gabbriette Bechtel – and these two could not keep their hands off each other!

The pair were spotted walking hand in hand while walking in the city and seemed to be kissing at almost every crosswalk they stopped at. Matty and Gabbriette even took a moment to have a full-blown make-out session while in a restaurant! You can see some of the photos from their day out together (below):

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and influencer Gabbriette Bechtel make out on streets of NYC https://t.co/z3CAZYNb9K pic.twitter.com/26jFEt9ATf — Page Six (@PageSix) September 6, 2023

Wow.

There aren’t any details about their situation right now, including when they started seeing each other. But as we mentioned before, this new romance comes after the controversial 1975 frontman was romantically linked to Miss Swift. Following her split from Joe Alwyn, she and Matty became an item in May.

However, their romance was short-lived, as they ended things a month later. And he didn’t have the kindest of words to say about the 33-year-old songstress after their split! A video went viral in August of him “complaining about” Taylor, seemingly saying things like “she was playing me” and “I was just being me.” A social media user added:

“Matty saying he is glad to be out of LA and away from Taylor Swift and ‘her stupid f**king Swifites’”

Damn. Well, he clearly moved on from Taylor since that incident.

