Taylor Swift Getting Matty Healy To Help Write Her Next Album: SOURCE

What better way to get over your ex than to write a breakup album… with your new man?

That’s exactly what Taylor Swift is doing, according to an insider speaking to The Sun! On Monday a source dished to the outlet that the 33-year-old superstar asked her new alleged boyfriend Matty Healy for some assistance in writing her new album.

The 1975 frontman has actually been somewhat linked to Tay Tay for years, with the first time they made headlines being way back in 2014 when he apparently tried to win her over! The story goes they exchanged phone numbers but lost touch, only to be reconnected earlier this year when producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff reintroduced the pair. It didn’t take long for those sparks to start flying again! They’ve been seen packing on the PDA the past couple weeks!

And you guys know things are serious when the songwriter is enlisting her new man to help write some new tunes. The insider said:

“Things are moving fast. They’re head over heels. It’s been decided he will help her pen songs and he might even provide some vocals. He’s been inspired after attending several shows on her US tour, but they won’t have a lot of time to work together this summer, as The 1975 also have their shows.”

Ooh La La!

It looks like they’ve both found a new muse in each other! The source continued on to say the controversial musician is hoping to get his whole band together with Taylor:

“They are working things out, though, and are keen to make it happen. Ideally, he would like a proper collab, with the whole band involved. That’s the only way Matty will ever appear on stage with her. He feels he has to earn it.”

We have to wonder how this is making Joe Alwyn feel! Remember, Taylor’s very recent ex helped with her last three albums! If she’s already giving that honor to the next guy, it has to feel so much less special! We mean, they were together for six years — she and Matty are together a few weeks and he’s already getting writing credits? No wonder Joe feels “distraught,” right?

Rumors the couple are getting serious have been circulating, and they seem to have been confirmed by the Anti-Hero hitmaker herself at her recent The Eras Tour stop in Foxborough, where she said to her 70k fans attending:

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

What do U think about Matty being a feature on Taylor’s next album? This sounds like a perfect collab for fans of both artists! Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Amelia Dimoldenberg/YouTube]