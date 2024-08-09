US Olympics Star Reveals AWFUL Condition Of Medal After Having It Just A Week! LOOK!

Winning a medal at the Olympics is one of the most impressive things someone can do! The actual medal itself, though? It looks less than impressive, according to Team USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston!

For those who don’t know, the 29-year-old athlete took home a bronze medal following the men’s street skateboarding finals at the Paris games last week. Fellow American Jagger Eaton won the silver, while Japan’s Yuto Horigome got the gold. Check it out (below):

Related: Olympic Pole Vaulter Finally Acknowledges The Elephant In His Pants

Of course, it’s a huge achievement to win a medal, especially during your first time at the Olympics! However, it turns out the prize wasn’t as grand as Nyjah expected… appearance-wise. At first, the new medal looked immaculate. But after having it for just one week? Yeah, it completely lost its shine! Nyjah took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to show off how his medal already looked rusted and dull! Parts of it were even chipped off!

WHAT?!

Obviously, the medal has been around the block over the past week. He wore it. His friends wore it. So, it wasn’t going to look brand-new for long. However, it shouldn’t be completely tarnished after only ONE WEEK! Nyjah said:

“Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new. But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they’re apparently not as high quality as you’d think. It’s looking rough. I don’t know, Olympic medals, we gotta step up the quality a little bit.”

Apparently, the Olympics need to make some improvements before the 2028 games! Check out the medal (below):

“[Medals] are apparently not as high quality as you would think… I mean, look at that thing.” Team USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston says his Bronze Medal is already losing color ???? (via @nyjah / IG)pic.twitter.com/x8UtOUYwf4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 9, 2024

Yikes. It definitely looks worse for wear! Luckily for Nyjah, he could get a new one soon! Since his post, a Paris 2024 spokesperson told People that they were “aware of a social media report from an athlete whose medal is showing damage a few days after it was awarded,” adding:

“Paris 2024 is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris, the institution tasked with the production and quality control of the medals, and together with the National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned, in order to appraise the medal to understand the circumstances and cause of the damage. The medals are the most coveted objects of the Games and the most precious for the athletes. Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved in an identical way to the originals.”

If Nyjah gets a replacement medal, we recommend putting it immediately in some sort of case! Just in case! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Nyjah Huston/Instagram]