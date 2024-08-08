Got A Tip?

Olympic Pole Vaulter Finally Acknowledges The Elephant In His Pants

Olympic Pole Vault Anthony Ammirati Bulge

Even if you don’t know the name Anthony Ammirati, you may have an image of him in your head. Video of his pole vault attempt is one of the most shared, widely viewed moments of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Not because it was a world record or anything like that. No, it was because he failed, only it was why he failed.

See what we mean…

Yeah. He was clear of the bar except for that big ol’ baguette in his shorts.

The judges tried to avoid saying what we all saw was the reason he didn’t clear the bar, and the Olympian has mostly kept mum on it since. It seems he doesn’t want to make a big deal of his big deal. And we highly doubt he’ll take up CamSoda on their $250k offer to make a video, for instance.

While he has addressed his big disappointment in general, he has now directly mentioned the elephant in the room… In a quickly-deleted TikTok video, he displays a thousand-yard stare as he eats breakfast. But it’s his caption that says it all:

“POV: You make more buzz for your package than for your performances”

Ha! See what we mean (below)!

Anthony Ammirati TikTok
(c) Anthony Ammirati/TikTok

 

[Image via Sport MEDEF/YouTube/Anthony Ammirati/Instagram.]

