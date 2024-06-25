Florida Teen Dies Of Mysterious Circumstances After Night Out

A Florida teen’s night out turned into a tragedy earlier this month — and cops still aren’t sure what happened.

Ava Hulett, 19, was hanging out with some friends in the early morning of June 15 at a local Fort Meyers hangout, Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill. Things were going fine until, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the teen had an undisclosed “medical incident” and had to have an ambulance come pick her up. She was not admitted into the hospital that day.

A few hours after getting to the ER, however, she was sent home with her mom who brought her back to Estero, which is about a 20 minute drive. Around 12:20 p.m., however, the mother found her child unresponsive. An incident report by the Sheriff’s Office revealed her father performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived, but sadly it was too late. Ava was pronounced dead at the scene. So, so tragic.

Law enforcement hasn’t released much information about the mysterious case, but they made clear they are treating it as a possible homicide as they investigate further. They also announced that “at this time, there is no indication that the staff at the business or its operations caused harm to their patrons.” In fact there are still no suspects. How awful for her family to have no idea what happened — even while seeing her death up close.

Horrifically, Ava’s death is the poor family’s second loss of a child in their teen years. Their son Bradley was accidentally shot and killed in 2019. The police report from that incident states Bradley was at a friend’s house when the group of boys picked the lock to their parents’ bedroom. There, they found the father’s gun — he was a Tampa police officer — and began playing with it. It was accidentally discharged and sadly the 15-year-old was shot, succumbing to his injuries a short while later.

On the second tragedy, the family’s attorney, Anthony Rickman, said in a statement to Tampa Bay Times:

“No parent should ever outlive their children and these two parents are outliving two of their children. It’s just horrific that they’re going through this again.”

Ava’s investigation is ongoing. Not enough is yet known to rule anything out, it seems. But foul play is certainly on the table.

Such an unimaginable situation for these poor parents. We hope they gets answers soon.

R.I.P.

[Image via Miriam Arr/Facebook]