Teen Mom Bombshell! Kailyn Lowry Claims Javi Marroquin Tried To Cheat On Lauren Comeau With Her!

Say what you will about Kailyn Lowry‘s past decisions and/or choice of men, but this woman has a knack for making for some damn good reality TV!

The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native is the focus of a dramatic new teaser ahead of Tuesday’s upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2. In the brief clip, she lets fly ALL the dirt she’s got on ex Javi Marroquin with one HUGE new infidelity accusation!

The clip centers on Lowry, who shares 6-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, speaking to one of the Teen Mom 2 producers on camera about her ongoing frustrations with her 27-year-old ex-husband and his allegedly super sketchy (and stubborn) ways!

At issue this time was the problem of child custody drop-offs. Sick of driving between Pennsylvania and Delaware every time one of her kids exchanged hands for the week, the Pothead Haircare founder suggested to both of her exes — Marroquin and Jo Rivera, with whom she shares 10-year-old Isaac — about the possibility of meeting halfway in between for simpler drop-offs and less drive time.

Seems like a no-brainer, right?! And immediately, Jo was down to help out. Yay! But Javi, while helpful at first, quickly soured on the proposal after some time. Then, when Kailyn called him out on it via text, he clapped back unexpectedly and accused her of being “mean” to him and his new fiancée, Lauren Comeau. Huh?! She explained:

“Last week, I asked Jo and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges. They originally agreed but now Javi’s giving me a hard time. He texted me too and was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren [Comeau].'”

Frustrated, Lowry defended her actions, saying:

“I leave her alone. I don’t talk about her.”

She then got so annoyed, she just spilled — like a pot of boiling water:

“Like, you agreed to meet me halfway but now, because it’s not convenient for you, you’re not gonna do it? Like, oh really? Oh, and so is that why you tried to f**k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son?”

***RECORD SCRATCH***

Sorry, uhhh, what was that last part again there, Kailyn?

The reality TV veteran never misses a beat after the accusation, immediately bringing receipts to back up her claim that Javi has apparently been trying to hook up behind his fiancée’s back!!!

Armed with recent texts from the scoundrel asking whether he can “side through” for a hookup, Kailyn complains about how “annoyed” she is with her ex and his selfish sexual desires. Especially since he’s refusing to be helpful with Lincoln if there’s no sex involved. And she’s right, too!!!

The 16 & Pregnant alum summed up her current state of frustration perfectly, saying of Javi:

“So, you’re willing to come to Middletown to f**k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son? Or even meet me halfway to get your son? … I really thought we were good for a little while.”

Like we said, never a dull moment on this reality show!

Ch-ch-check out Kailyn’s full (and righteous) frustration with her dip s**t ex in the clip (below)!

Oh, and please take special note of the MTV producer’s HIGHLARIOUS reaction to Kailyn’s Wawa bombshell at about the 1:30 mark of this video:

On Tuesday's episode of #TeenMom2, Kailyn faces drama when she plans her next drop-off. pic.twitter.com/GDTh3msYHn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 11, 2020

WOW!

Talk about childish behavior! And doing it full well knowing Kailyn’s going to bring the drama and the receipts to the show, too? Really Javi?! What were you thinking, dude??

Did MTV give away all the goods? Or is there more dirt to come on Tuesday’s episode??

