Kailyn Lowry Blasts Baby Daddy Chris Lopez For Cutting Their Son’s Hair As A ‘Control Tactic’

It seems like Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have a few issues to work out!

On Saturday, the Teen Mom 2 star shared photos of their 3-year-old son Lux‘s new haircut, courtesy of his father… except she made it clear that she does NOT approve. Lowry showed followers the “before” and “after” Instagram Story pictures of the toddler’s new ‘do, writing:

“Parenting with a narcissist be like.”

Her other caption noted this was a “control tactic.”

She later hopped on Instagram Live to make even more serious allegations against her ex, sharing with fans how he allegedly assaulted her, but how he went too far by dragging their young son into it:

“I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f**k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

But during an IG Live chat of his own that same day, Lopez stood by his decision, explaining:

“I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f**king scalp his ass, alright? Let’s be [on] some real s**t. That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can.”

Even former MTV star Jenelle Evans got involved, tweeting on Monday morning that she’s siding with Lopez:

I would have cut that little boy’s hair too ????????‍♀️ — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 7, 2020

Barbara agrees too. ???? — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 7, 2020

As we’ve previously shared, their relationship has been strained for quite some time, despite now having two boys together. Ahead of newborn son Creed‘s recent arrival, the 28-year-old revealed she would not be having Chris at the birth:

“My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone disagrees. … Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense.”

The TV personality added that her ex’s “words and actions are very different,” and stated she simply “prefers less people” in the delivery room:

“I have had a birth where friends and family were present and I’ve had births where it was just the father and me. I like silence during contractions and I don’t love seeing people immediately after birth.”

Thoughts on this situation, y’all?! Like why would Jenelle insert herself here?? Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Lux Russell/Instagram.]