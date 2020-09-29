Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry & Ex Jo Rivera Agree To Counseling After Years Of ‘Issues’ Co-Parenting

It’s about time for Kailyn Lowry to turn a corner in her relationship with her ex, Jo Rivera — especially when it comes to co-parenting!

The 28-year-old mom of four is the focus of Tuesday morning’s Teen Mom 2 teaser clip (below), which centers on the reality TV star’s often-contentious relationship with Rivera. Now, the MTV star and her ex both clearly want the same thing: a better, more stable life for their 10-year-old son Isaac Elliot. But will they take the steps to make it happen?!

In a sneak peek of tonight’s brand new episode of the long-standing hit series, Lowry opens up a bit about something that she’s hopeful will help her and Rivera settle their differences: a counseling session!

Speaking about the need for a mental health professional to help the former couple co-parent productively, the Pothead Haircare founder tells her friend Natalie in the preview clip:

“I try to give my kids the strong family unit that I didn’t get growing up, but when Jo and I are having issues it makes it a lot harder. I’m really glad our counseling session is this week.”

Counseling can be very healthy, of course! And interestingly enough, this particular session appears to have been Jo’s idea!

The Pennsylvania-born reality TV star — who is also mom to sons Lincoln, 6, with ex Javi Marroquin, Lux, 2, and Creed, 2 months, with ex Chris Lopez — explained more about that to her pal, as well:

“Jo and I are not on the same page about any type of parenting. There’s no consistency, which is something I didn’t have from my mom and my dad. [Jo] is so adamant about keeping the weeks what they are but he’s so lenient with other things. He has a lot of built-up animosity and resentment and whatever else toward me.”

That’s a lot of serious stuff to work through! Thankfully, the end goal is something everybody involved seems to want equally strongly:

“I know that Jo and I both ultimately have the same goal for Isaac. We both want him to be a happy, successful, stable adult. I’m going to address the concerns that I have and hope that it doesn’t turn into Jo turning into telling me all the reasons why he hates me.”

Great! Sounds like seeing a therapist could be productive, then?! Yay for good mental health practices!! Or is Kailyn’s last comment simply foreshadowing a major blowout upcoming?

We’ll see soon enough… Ch-ch-check out the full preview clip (below) ahead of Tuesday night’s brand new episode of Teen Mom 2:

Will U be tuning in, Perezcious readers??

