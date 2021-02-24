Teen Mom Stars Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby! And It's A...

We’re still on cloud nine from sharing Monday evening’s good news about Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra that we are more than happy to double down on it less than 24 hours later!

The couple, who rose to fame on MTV‘s long-running hit reality TV show Teen Mom, is officially expecting their third child together! (Well, fourth, if you include their adoptive daughter Carly!) And as we reported yesterday, these two are seriously over-the-moon regarding their good news. Indeed, as Catelynn wrote in her Instagram announcement revealing the pregnancy, this rainbow was worth the storm!

But even beyond the pregnancy news itself, as we noted up top, Tuesday bought alone a new little bundle of joy! In speaking to Celebuzz, the famous and happy reality TV couple dished on the coming child’s sex, too!!

Here, according to both halves of the couple, is what you should be prepared for later this year when Catelynn gives birth (below):

“Everyone is asking what the baby’s gender is. We have found out that we are going to be having a… drumroll please… another girl!”

Awww! That’s so great!!!

Congratulations!

Of course, the heartwarming pregnancy news comes months after the pair went through one of the most difficult times of their lives, as Catelynn suffered a miscarriage and the couple lost what would have been their third baby. With this triumph after tragedy, their story continues to be an inspiring and heartfelt one for other parents around the world hoping to conceive and remain true after difficult times.

Then and before, the 28-year-old mom and 29-year-old dad had previously been hoping for a son. After all, they already have two daughters — Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 2 — to go along with their first daughter Carly who was adopted into another family when they were still just teenagers. And so this new little girl will be yet one more daughter for Tyler and Catelynn!

Sorry about that, Tyler. Guess you were just destined to be out-numbered at home, one man in an endless sea of girls! Ha!

Seriously, though, we’re just over-the-top happy for Catelynn and Tyler as they begin to prepare for the arrival of baby number three!

Such a fun, happy time for this couple! And y’all can join it all from home, too! Sound OFF with your well-wishes for them down in the comments (below)!

