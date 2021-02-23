Teen Mom Stars Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Expecting New Baby Months After Tragic Miscarriage

Congratulations are very much in order for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra!

The longtime MTV reality TV mainstays and stars announced on Monday afternoon some amazing news: they are officially expecting their third child, with Catelynn just about two months along in her pregnancy right now!

Related: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Flaunts AMAZING Post-Baby Body Weeks After Giving Birth! Whoa!

The couple made the joint announcement on both of their Instagram accounts on Monday, February 22, with Catelynn poignantly noting how “this rainbow was worth the storm,” and adding “Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

Tyler shared the same photos, as you can see (below), with a special snap of 5-year-old daughter Novalee and 2-year-old daughter Vaeda holding the cute little sign that officially made the announcement:

Awww!

This is a big moment for the 28-year-old proud momma and her 29-year-old husband, especially because the couple recently endured the pain of a miscarriage and pregnancy loss. It was just a few months ago that Catelynn revealed ad much in her own grieving and poignant social media posts, announcing to other parents that they were “not alone” when it came to enduring the heartbreak of losing a pregnancy.

It’s amazing to think that between Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant, this couple has tracked their family and parenthood journey on MTV for more than a decade, but here we are, and it looks like they are doing great as they prepare to welcome their third child together!

Related: Tyler Slams The Trolls Over Crazy Social Media Comments Made About Their Daughter!

Of course, way back in 2009, the couple put their baby girl Carly up for adoption, as they were just teenage parents in over their head. In the 12 years since, they’ve kept up their relationship with Carly and her adoptive parents. And then in 2015, Tyler and Catelynn went on to officially marry each other and eventually start a family of their own, coming full circle with their incredible run on television and in life.

Now, we couldn’t be happier that their wishes have come true and it appears as though they’ll be in line for a third (fourth, with Carly) child in their lives. These two are loving, doting parents who really enjoy spending time all together as a family, so there’s no question this coming baby will enter the world loved, and supported, and yeah, maybe a little spoiled! Love it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your congratulations for the happy couple and their quickly-growing family down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tyler Baltierra/Instagram]