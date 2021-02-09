Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Planning A Breast Reduction In Vulnerable Instagram Q&A

No body shaming allowed here!

In an honest Instagram Q&A over the weekned, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her desire to have breast reduction surgery soon — and even shared her current bra size!

When a bold fan asked the personal question about bra size, the reality TV personality didn’t hold anything back. She answered:

“36DDD but planning a breast reduction”

The momma of four has long been vocal about her struggle with body image in the public eye. Clapping back at trolls over the summer (three months after giving birth to her youngest son Creed), the 28-year-old said:

“I’ve birthed four humans and people expect my body to snap back immediately. When it doesn’t — I get body shamed. When I go to the gym, it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion.”

Honestly, that’s so sad to hear. No mother should feel ashamed of her body or decisions after bringing literal life into the world! We love that Kailyn’s owning her experience and doing what feels best for her lifestyle!

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]