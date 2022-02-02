Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Is Almost A Teen Himself! He's All Grown Up In Their Latest Pics!

Wow! It seems like only yesterday we met Jenelle Evans as a high school senior on 16 & Pregnant, still preggers with her son Jace.

It was always clear in those early years how much Jenelle was still a kid herself, as she continued partying and mostly pawned off her baby boy on momma Barbara.

But now it’s been a lifetime, and Jenelle has several seasons of Teen Mom 2, multiple partners boyfriends, and a dozen years of drama behind her! Can you believe she’s 30 years old now??

That also means Jace is now 12, almost a teenager himself! And in a new set of selfies together on Instagram, his proud momma is showing off her growing boy! The MTV alum captioned the carousel:

“He’s almost taller than me”

Wow! See the pics of the mother and son together (below)!

She also posted a YouTube video of their day together! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

