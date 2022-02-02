Got A Tip?

Jenelle Evans

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Is Almost A Teen Himself! He's All Grown Up In Their Latest Pics!

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Son Jace Grown Up New Photo

Wow! It seems like only yesterday we met Jenelle Evans as a high school senior on 16 & Pregnant, still preggers with her son Jace.

It was always clear in those early years how much Jenelle was still a kid herself, as she continued partying and mostly pawned off her baby boy on momma Barbara.

But now it’s been a lifetime, and Jenelle has several seasons of Teen Mom 2, multiple partners boyfriends, and a dozen years of drama behind her! Can you believe she’s 30 years old now??

That also means Jace is now 12, almost a teenager himself! And in a new set of selfies together on Instagram, his proud momma is showing off her growing boy! The MTV alum captioned the carousel:

“He’s almost taller than me”

Wow! See the pics of the mother and son together (below)!

She also posted a YouTube video of their day together! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram.]

Feb 02, 2022 13:11pm PDT

