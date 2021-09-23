Jenelle Evans Responds To Fan Who Said She Lost Everything Over 'Psycho Hubby' David Eason

Jenelle Evans gave up her career and reputation for David Eason. But don’t tell her that! She refuses to admit his controversial past behavior negatively affected her life and career!

The former Teen Mom star hosted a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and when one user popped a question about her 2019 firing from MTV after Eason’s whole dog-shooting, government threatening mountain man thing, Jenelle shot the whole thing down!

As you’ll recall, back in April 2019, David shot and killed Nugget, the couple’s French bulldog, reportedly after an incident involving the dog and their young daughter. In the aftermath, among other drama, MTV announced that they’d first fired Eason — then officially parted ways with Jenelle as well, excluding them from any future Teen Mom ventures.

Now, she’s speaking out!

Well, sort of…

In a response to that aforementioned fan on Tuesday, the 29-year-old former reality TV star rejected the premise that her “psycho hubby” had caused her to lose “everything” in her career, answering:

“I didn’t lose anything, my family has found peace. If you knew him, you’d probably like him too.”

Well then!

Here’s the full exchange (below), with Jenelle’s answer underneath the fan’s initial (and anonymous) question in the white box:

Obviously, Jenelle isn’t having it!

We’d probably like him too, huh? We guess she figures we’re all judging a book by its gun-cuddling cover??

Look, it’s clear Jenelle is happy — for now anyway.

Early on Thursday morning, the North Carolina native posted a long series of pictures of pictures both new and old showing off happy memories between her and David.

With it, she revealed the couple was celebrating their anniversary, writing “I love you so much” in the corresponding caption as the pics cycled through on her IG Stories.

Here are just a few of the long series of snaps the former Teen Mom TV personality shared with her followers:

All smiles there, clearly no drama whatsoever to be had on their anniversary day! Of course, tomorrow is another story with these two…

What do U make of Jenelle’s MTV claims, though, Perezcious readers? Do U think she’s being honest about her family finding peace in the aftermath of all their drama??

Sound OFF about all this with your take, down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram]