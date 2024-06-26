Teen Mom Star Maci Bookout Hit With $351K Tax Lien -- And Owes SHOCKING Total Amount!

Maci Bookout is on the hook for a MASSIVE tax bill! And it spans multiple counties and jurisdictions!

According to a report from The US Sun, the longtime Teen Mom star and her husband Taylor McKinney were hit with a tax lien earlier this month that totals a whopping $351,699. And that’s only the start of their troubles! They have FOUR other tax liens they are also simultaneously facing. Jeez!!

Per that outlet’s shocking Tuesday afternoon reveal, the 32-year-old MTV veteran and her 35-year-old husband were slapped with that federal tax lien back on June 6. A clerk in a tax assessor’s office in Tennessee told the outlet Taylor is named in three of the four other liens on Maci, too:

“There are five unreleased liens on Maci and three of those are with Taylor named as well.”

Not great…

Here’s the rundown of those shocking tax demands: back on May 10, the couple was hit with a federal lien for $86,620. Even earlier than that, in early February, Maci alone was named in two more liens. One of those was for $105,346, while the other one came in at $49,383. And last year, in a different Tennessee county separate from where they make their Chattanooga-area home, the couple was hit with ANOTHER lien! The 2023 demand totaled $143,413 — and yes, per the U.S. Sun‘s reporting, that lien is still open and active, too.

When you tally together every single one of the unpaid tax bills the government claims that the Teen Mom veteran owes, you get… drum roll please… $736,461!

Nearly three quarters of a million bucks! OUCH!!!

We hope Maci and Taylor can make things right with all these unpaid dollars. They own a home and a bunch of land in rural Tennessee, where they live with their children Jayde, 9, and Maverick, 8, as well as Maci’s 15-year-old son Bentley from her previous relationship with infamous ex Ryan Edwards. Sending good wishes on the fam getting everything squared away ASAP!

