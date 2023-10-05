Maci Bookout Reveals Why She Went To Ex Ryan Edwards’ Court Hearing After His OD & Arrest!

Maci Bookout is getting candid about her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards’ legal troubles.

For those who don’t recall, the reality star showed up to Ryan’s court hearing in June after he was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and harassment. Her appearance in court was unexpected for fans, given the serious allegations against the 35-year-old.

In a teaser for the new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Wednesday, though, the reality star opened up about why she wanted to support Ryan amid his legal battle. And you guys, she got super vulnerable here. Speaking to her husband Taylor McKinney, she shared:

“I think I’m gonna go to Ryan’s next court date.”

Surprisingly, Taylor thought it was a “good” idea for her to do so! He explained:

“Fine with me. It’d be good for Bentley too to see that you’re kinda there supporting.”

As for why she wants to support him? Maci revealed she has some “regret” for how she treated Ryan “as an addict.” Also, she is doing it for their son Bentley:

“I felt like I couldn’t see the person. I just felt poorly about it. I by no means agree with all the decisions he made, but I’m not just gonna quit [on him]. By being there for him, it shows him that, for one. Number two, I think it shows Bentley that I’m still recognizing the role that I play in the relationship that Bentley and Ryan have.”

It’s understandable that she wants to be around for him for the sake of their son. You can see the preview of the episode (below):

