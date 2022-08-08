Inside Teresa Giudice's Extravagant & Glamorous Wedding To Luis Ruela!!

Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are married!!

Months after her wedding info was leaked by co-star Ramona Singer, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star finally tied the knot in a truly lavish ceremony on Saturday!

The special event took place in East Brunswick, NJ, on the grounds of Park Château Estate & Gardens. The 50-year-old reality star and 48-year-old businessman were joined by lots of family, friends, and co-stars for the big moment. Bridesmaids included Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice‘s daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, as well as her co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. They wore dark blush dresses in various styles made by Cocos Chateau Gowns.

Interestingly, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife,Real Housewife star Melissa Gorga, were NOT at the wedding festivities, further proving the big issues within the fam. Bummer!

Plenty of other stars were there to fill their void including RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, RHONY‘s Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, Alexia Echevarria of Miami, Chanel Ayan of Dubai, comedian Loni Love, and so many more. Ch-ch-check out a bunch of pictures of the guests (below)!

Before the wedding took place, giant, white-rose festooned hearts were seen around the 15-acre landscape, getting mounted during last-minute preparations, per Page Six. A group of assistants was also seen carrying a black sheet and white umbrella presumably around Teresa as she made her way around the venue in secret — to leave her big dress reveal for the main event. And a reveal it was!

The TV personality walked the aisle in a custom strapless Mark Zunino Atelier pale blush mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline and over 300 yards of hand-drawn English netting, according to Page Six. The dress was paired with a stunning sweeping veil embroidered with huge, interlinking hearts and the phrase “Sempre Insieme” (meaning “Always Together”) at the bottom. The designer told the outlet:

“The train was over 100 inches long accented in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match.”

The Italian phrase has been special to the Bravolebrity for many years after she got it tattooed in honor of her late mother, Antonia Gorga, who died in 2017, he explained:

“I wanted to help Teresa pay tribute to her family in some way, so her veil was designed exclusively for her with three large hearts and the Italian phrase ‘Sempre Insieme.’”

After the outdoor ceremony, Teresa slid away for an outfit change while her guests went into the main house and were treated to an acrobatics performance, a Charleston-inspired show, and a burlesque-style striptease. Quite the party!

She returned in an off-the-shoulder gown embellished with floral embroidery, a glittering tiara, and an even bigger hairstyle. The newlyweds had their first dance to Ruelle’s I Get To Love You as a white fog made it look like they were floating on a cloud.

Take a look at the fun time (below)!

Looks amazing!!

As Perezcious readers know, these nuptials come after the couple got engaged in Greece in October 2021 after dating for just over a year. They’ve since moved in together with all their children, including Luis’ sons Luis Jr. and Nicholas, from previous marriages.

The cookbook author told Page Six in July that her wedding would not be filmed for RHONJ, but a source told People last week that a spinoff special WAS in the works! And we spotted a cameraman in the TikTok above! Seems like we can expect to see the festivities go down on-screen soon! For now, at least we got all these glimpses into the big day! Many congrats!

