Teresa Giudice 'Had To Change A Lot' About Wedding After Ramona Singer LEAKED Info!

Uh oh, trouble in Real Housewivesville!

In case you missed it, Ramona Singer of Real Housewives of New York fame recently took to her Instagram Story to share with her followers what she described as:

“The most exotic, glamorous wedding invitation.”

Eagle-eyed fans quickly began analyzing the invitation only to discover that it was for the wedding of Singer’s fellow Real Housewives star, Teresa Giudice!

The problem is, that information was NOT supposed to be public. Ramona was leaking the date and location for T’s big day! So any fan or paparazzi could crash the nuptials!

How did Teresa really feel about this violation from her fellow Bravo star?! Over the weekend, she spoke with Extra at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, where she gave some insight into how she handled the social media crisis. Her first step? She called Ramona!

“I was like, ‘Ramona, really? Take it down right now.’”

Ramona was quick to honor the bride-to-be’s wishes, but too late! Fans were even quicker to screenshot the post. When asked how the RHONY star reacted to the request to take it down, Teresa explained:

“She was, ‘Oh my god, what did I do, what did I do?’”

You leaked all the wedding details, babe!

However, when it comes to harboring any hard feelings, the 50-year-old reality star just doesn’t seem to be in that headspace, reassuring us that Singer will still be invited to the wedding. She revealed:

“I don’t think she thought she did anything wrong.”

Awww, we love when friends can overcome obstacles. (Not to mention, we’re sure T doesn’t mind the extra press about her big day! Ha!)

Could this be the sign of a new leaf Teresa is trying to turn over, one where forgiveness is in fashion? Is she flipping the table, so to speak? One interesting piece of evidence from the wedding leak sure seems to indicate so, specifically regarding the guest list. It seems as though Giudice’s arch nemesis Margaret Josephs and frenemy Jackie Goldschnieder from RHONJ are both on the invitee list as well! But what about Melissa Gorga, with whom she’s had a devastating falling out of late?!

Well, Melissa was at the very same event, and from what she had to say about the leak, it sounds like she’s still very much involved in the ceremony — despite not being a bridesmaid! She said about Ramona’s actions:

“I could not even believe it, and the way she was, like, talking so freely about it and then just shows it to the camera… Who does that…? Like, I was, I could not believe it. I couldn’t. Teresa had to change a lot of stuff about that now.”

What kind of changes?

Teresa explained she will be hiring extra security for wedding day in the wake of the leak — and maybe that won’t be such a bad thing to help keep the peace with all these Real Housewives in attendance!

The most important thing of all though is that Teresa and her husband-to-be, Luis Ruelas, are happy. Giudice got engaged to the 48-year-old entrepreneur in 2020, and recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight:

“We love and respect each other and honor each other, and that’s the best thing to go by. And communication. We have the best communication. That’s really important.”

Love is in the air! Let’s just hope not too many crashers are there, too!

What do you think of the wedding leak, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

