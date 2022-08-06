Joe & Melissa Gorga Plan To Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding To Luis Ruelas: ‘Blood Doesn’t Make You Family’

The road to the altar has not been without some drama for Teresa Giudice – and it does not seem to be stopping anytime soon!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is counting the hours until she gets to wed her fiancé Luis Ruelas this weekend – which will be filmed for a spinoff episode on Bravo. Very exciting! Fellow Housewives like Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Ashley Darby, Jill Zarin, and other family members plan to attend the big day. However, two people will not be watching Teresa and Luis tie the knot IRL: her only brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. A source shared with Page Six on Friday that while the couple “were invited,” they would not be attending the nuptials. As for why? The insider claimed “there was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week,” but no other details were given.

Woowww… Something really bad must have gone down while filming the episode for Joe and Melissa to skip out on the wedding! Another insider spilled to the outlet that the two cut ties with Teresa in an explosive argument during the finale after she allegedly spread a rumor that would “cause drama” within Melissa and Joe’s marriage. Hmmm… Wonder what it could have been?

And while the duo has not directly commented on the situation, the 42-year-old did take to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a picture with Melissa and other loved ones along with a shady AF message. He wrote in the since-deleted snap:

“BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY”

Very telling!

Meanwhile, Melissa also posted a video with their family and friends, saying:

“God blessed me with an amazing family.”

As viewers know, trouble had been brewing between the trio ever since the 50-year-old reality star did not make her sister-in-law a bridesmaid. Melissa wasn’t really bothered by the snub, saying on her podcast Melissa Gorga on Display that she was “fine” with Teresa not including her in the bridal party. However, she did question whether “her new sister-in-laws” were asked to stand by her side during the wedding:

“Is it like a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, then I think that makes perfect sense.”

Her hubby, though? He did not have the same reaction at all! During another podcast episode in May, Joe slammed Teresa for “disrespecting” him by leaving Melissa out:

“Regardless if she liked my wife or she didn’t like my wife, she’s basically smacking me in the face, and she’s giving me no respect, and she’s making it hard on me. It’s not about just my wife — it’s basically ‘I don’t care about my brother.’”

Oof!

Hopefully, this messy situation with Joe and Melissa does not ruin the big day for Teresa! Reactions to the family drama, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

