Teresa Giudice Is Engaged!

Teresa Giudice is getting married again!

According to a special announcement shared with People, Luis “Louie” Ruelas popped the question to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort. The couple are currently vacationing in the Porto Heli, Greece, paradise with former co-star Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin.

In photos obtained by the publication, the 47-year-old got down on one knee in front of a massive “Marry Me” sign on the beach and surrounded by candles, rose petals, a violinist, and a fireworks display. He clearly pulled out all of the stops! A source said of the romantic moment:

“It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.”

Of course Giudice said yes! She’s been gushing about this man for months! Following the proposal, the group reportedly celebrated the happy news until 5 am, drinking champagne and eating a surf-and-turf dinner at the restaurant, Nama. What a way to celebrate! You can take a look at the pictures HERE.

As you may know, Giudice and Ruelas started dating about two months after she and her ex-husband Joe Giudice finalized their divorce in September 2020. The Bravo star made their relationship Instagram official the following month, writing in the caption of a photo of them:

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March, she talked about whether getting hitched was in the cards for her and Ruelas, saying:

“I mean, you know, I feel it, so we’ll see what happens.”

She then added:

“I really feel like he’s my soulmate.”

We guess with that kind of talk this next step was inevitable! Congratulations to Teresa and Luis!

[Image via Teresa Giudice/Instagram]