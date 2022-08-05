Wendy Williams’ Brother Speaks Out After Concerning 'Marriage' Claim -- Insisting She’s 'In The Wrong Hands'!

Wendy Williams’ family and friends are so worried!

On Tuesday, Hollywood Unlocked revealed the talk show host had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry last week. The outlet even posted a video of Jason Lee speaking with Wendy on the phone as she insisted she was “married” — despite contradictory claims from her representative, William Selby.

Now, amid the confusion, her brother Tommy Williams is speaking out — and as you can imagine he’s got some serious concerns!

Chatting with Page Six on Thursday, Tommy expressed how “very sad” he was after seeing his sister appear in several bizarre interviews, including this week’s marriage conversation. He expressed:

“I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s a precarious situation.”

He finds her new wedding claims particularly strange since he spoke to his sis recently, and she didn’t mention anything about a husband! He insisted:

“She wasn’t getting married last week. I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving.”

As Perezcious readers know, Wendy has been struggling ever since she took a leave of absence from her now-canceled talk show in 2021. Not just her career — she’s been dealing with a series of health battles ever since. As she’s slowly stepping back into the spotlight, the writer has sat for several interviews, including one with The Post last month in which she oddly declared she’s “ready to f**k.” She also had viewers concerned when she appeared in a video interview on TMZ Live in late June acting very out of sorts!

Despite all the time she’s taken off the air to recuperate, insiders are now equally as concerned about the situation as her family members. One source told Page Six:

“Things are really off. It’s not the same Wendy … She’s regressed like crazy and her family in Florida is very worried for her.”

Many have pointed their fingers at Wendy’s rep, who used to be her jeweler, William Selby. As we reported, he denied marriage reports after his client dropped the news, saying that “she is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away.” But he also acknowledged that he’s having a tough time controlling her, telling the outlet:

“I am trying my best to make my client happy.”

He continued:

“I have to listen to her even if I don’t always completely agree … if she wants to do an interview, sometimes we do it, and if it doesn’t work, I stop it. We’re still testing the waters.”

Whatever is going on behind the scenes is supposedly not serious enough to stop Wendy from working. William opened up about the podcast they’ve been working on together called The Wendy Experience which he hopes will drop in “mid-August,” adding:

“If everything works out well.”

The manager isn’t sure she’s “100 percent” ready yet, continuing:

“She’s telling me she wants to do the podcast every day. She’s ready to [do] this thing today and I am fighting her off.”

Selby also addressed worries over the daytime diva’s health, sharing:

“Could she be better? Yes. More still needs to be done to put her in the space, where she can be represented better. I just want her legacy to be respected and intact.”

Other sources are confused about the pair’s relationship, noting that they were rumored to be dating back in 2020. Hmm. That could complicate things! It also explains why Wendy doesn’t think her rep wants her to get married!

An insider told the outlet:

“This William person is her jeweler, but now he’s her rep or functioning as her manager and they’re launching a podcast? It doesn’t make sense.”

When you put it like that, it is a very unusual setup!

While The Tommy Williams Show host didn’t name Selby in his discussion with the outlet, it’s clear he’s worried about his sister’s inner circle, saying:

“If she was around the right people, they wouldn’t have her in front of the cameras. She’s in the wrong hands.”

Because of his fears, he wants her back home, furthering:

“I want her back in Florida because this is where the love is. She needs to be around the people who genuinely love her.”

We should note that the brother and sister have had a rocky relationship over the years, too, especially because he often talks about her on his YouTube show. But regardless, they “still talk regularly” and Tommy wants “her to be healthy.” Despite his efforts, Wendy doesn’t want to take his advice, as he mused:

“We need to get her right, but she runs from me when I tell her that.”

Most concerning is that even William (pictured far right, above) seems to be at a loss for what to do! While he doesn’t think “something devastating will happen” to the 58-year-old, he does believe she needs more help amid her mental health challenges:

“I would love to communicate with [the family] more and figure out the best way we could all work together.”

Why doesn’t he just call them up then?? That’s odd, right. On why things have been so difficult for his client lately, he explained:

“Wendy’s lost her mother. She lost her show. She’s divorced from her husband [Kevin Hunter]. Her son [Kevin Hunter Jr.] is away at college. All of those four things compounding will affect anyone.”

Not to mention her health battles! He added:

“She has lymphedema, thyroid issues … it’s a pretty heavy package for one individual. She’s going through a lot.”

No doubt! This is exactly why she should be taking the time she needs to recover before rushing to work! The spokesperson left concerned fans with one message, saying:

“I want her to be as happy and healthy as possible. People who support her, try to be a little patient and understand, she’s one human going through so much.”

Things remain so complicated with this. We hope whatever is going on, Wendy is getting the care and support she needs! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think (below)!

