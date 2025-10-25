The Way Teri Hatcher Lost Her Virginity Was NOT Smart: 'Lucky I Got Out Alive'

Teri Hatcher is sharing the shocking story of how she lost her virginity!

During a new episode of her Desperately Devoted podcast on Thursday, the 60-year-old actress opened up about her sex life, including the first time she ever did the deed! Teri shared that it happened in high school on her parents’ waterbed! Oh no! Doing it on her parents’ bed is bad enough, but the next part is so much worse!

The Desperate Housewives alum said she had no idea what a condom looked like or how to use it … so she forwent any protection! What! She explained:

“I was looking for a condom, because I had, I guess I’d been told from, I don’t know, high school that you should have a condom. But I didn’t know what they were or what they looked like. So I was looking in my parents’ drawers to see if there was anything. And still to this day, I’ve never told this story to anyone.”

She eventually found something, but had no clue if that was what she needed. Teri continued:

“I found this thing that was like a white, almost like a band-aid, but thicker than a band-aid. But like about, like I’m putting my two fingers, like it was like maybe three or four inches long and it looked like, and it came in plastic, you know, like you would unwrap it. And I had it in my head that you, I had it in my head that maybe you put it over the tip of the penis, like to keep the, like, you guys, this is how inexperienced I was going into having sex.”

Teri decided not to use the mystery time. Her partner also did not bring a condom, so they slept together without one! Oh, Teri! That is so not smart! And she was so fortunate she didn’t end up pregnant or contract an STD at the time! The Coraline star even acknowledged that, saying:

“I didn’t get a condom, so I didn’t use one. I just know that I’m lucky I got out alive. I’m lucky I’m here today to talk about any of it. If we’re really going to examine my sexual history, it’s just filled with error.”

Oof! Terri is really, really lucky! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments (below)!

