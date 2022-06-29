Texas Attorney General Wants To Criminalize Consensual Gay Sex Post Roe v. Wade!

Roe v. Wade might just be the tip of the iceberg of this hellhole…

As the nation grapples with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn it on Friday, now politicians are also openly discussing the next set of rights they have their eyes set on!

Justice Clarence Thomas made it very clear last week that he thinks SCOTUS should revisit other privacy precedents now that a person’s constitutional right to an abortion has been revoked. Specifically, he called out laws governing birth control, marriage equality, and same-sex intimacy. Now, other politicians are taking after his lead. *Sigh*

Related: Olivia Rodrigo & Lily Allen Dedicate Song F**k You To The Supreme Court

On Tuesday, a clip of a NewsNation interview with Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of Texas, gained a lot of traction after the politician seemed to call on the court to overturn Lawrence v. Texas, the 2003 case that got rid of laws banning same-sex intimacy. FYI, if the Supreme Court did attack same-sex intimacy laws, several states already have trigger laws banning “sodomy” that would immediately go into effect. In a clip of the interview that circulated online, the anchor wondered:

“Would you, as Attorney General, be comfortable defending a law that once again outlawed sodomy? That questioned Lawrence again, or Griswold or gay marriage that came from the state legislature? To put to the test what Justice Thomas said?”

The Republican had no qualms about openly declaring a desire to defend state laws that take LGBTQ+ people’s rights away, responding matter-of-factly:

“Yeah, I mean, there’s all kinds of issues here. But certainly, the Supreme Court has stepped into issues that I don’t think there was any constitutional provision dealing with, they were legislative issues. And this is one of those issues and there may be more.”

GOP #TXAG @KenPaxtonTX said over the weekend that cases like Lawrence v. Texas — which affirmed LGBTQ+ people's right to have sex — should go back to the states. pic.twitter.com/6bwrj22Tz0 — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) June 27, 2022

NEW: The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton (R), just said that the Supreme Court should overturn Lawrence v. Texas, which struck down laws that banned LGBTQ people from having sex. If this happened, 16 states have laws banning “sodomy” that would immediately go into effect. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 28, 2022

Ugh. This is all just so infuriating. When will it stop??

Related: Kayla Braxton Reveals She’s A ‘Product Of Rape’ — Why She STILL Supports Roe V. Wade

Funny enough, the Attorney General drew even more unwanted attention to himself when he was caught retweeting and then deleting the first tweet above once realizing the account wasn’t posting it to boost his ego. The Twitter account American Bridge caught him in the act, saying:

“@KenPaxtonTX apparently undoes retweets holding him accountable faster than he works to undo civil rights for Texans.”

.@KenPaxtonTX apparently undoes retweets holding him accountable faster than he works to undo civil rights for Texans. https://t.co/L8K8A6UtcX — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) June 28, 2022

LOLz!!

Well, let’s hope it takes him an eternity to “undo civil rights for Texans” since all these proposed changes are complete bulls**t! Texans are already dealing with the state’s trigger law that will ban all abortions following the Roe v. Wade decision. It seems the Lone Star State’s politicians just won’t stop until we’re all living decades in the past! If interested, you can watch Ken’s full segment on NewsNation (below).

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via NewsNation/YouTube]