Celebs React After Supreme Court Officially Overturns Roe V. Wade: 'Guns Have More Rights Than My Daughters'

Hollywood is up in arms after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning.

The decision wasn’t a major surprise, sadly. Politico leaked a draft opinion about this case signed by Justice Samuel Alito in early May that sent shock waves throughout the country. Not only was it an unprecedented leak, but it also posed serious concerns for the state of a woman’s constitutional rights over her body. Unfortunately, the public’s outcry wasn’t powerful enough to sway SCOTUS…

The legal decision now strips women of a right to an abortion, something that had been established nearly 50 years ago. Now, individual states can determine whether or not to outlaw abortions — and 13 states already have trigger laws in place (meaning that this decision has granted them the right to make abortions illegal immediately or within the next 30 days). A devastating situation for all women, especially since the law won’t actually get rid of abortions, only make it much more dangerous for women — notably those who are poor or marginalized — to seek the medical care they need.

Politicians, activists, and celebrities of all kinds have taken to social media to condemn the policy. For starters, President Joe Biden addressed the country shortly after the news was released, saying bleakly:

“The health and life of women in this nation are now at risk.”

He went on to stand in support of Roe v. Wade:

“I believe Roe v. Wade was the correct decision. As a matter of constitutional law and application of a fundamental right to privacy and liberty in matters of family and personal autonomy.”

Not beating around the bush, he straight-up blamed predecessor Donald Trump, saying:

“It was three justices named by one president – Donald Trump – who were at the core of today’s decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country.”

And of course, Trump got three picks in four years because of Mitch McConnell‘s unconstitutional delay of the pick in 2016, but let’s face it — there’s plenty of blame to go around, right down to every single Democrat leader who told women not to worry about this happening. *sigh*

You can check out Biden’s full press conference (below).

President Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/nUiI79bxrE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

Former President Barack Obama also had something to say, releasing a statement slamming “the most intensely personal decision someone can make” being subject “to the whims of politicians and ideologues” — something Republicans are usually against:

Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight. pic.twitter.com/PpXBEcbL2S — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

His wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, also penned a powerful statement about how “heartbroken” this ruling has made her. She urged the nation to fight back and support those still advocating for the right to choose, saying:

“When we don’t understand our history, we are doomed to repeat its mistakes. In this country, our futures are tied together in a delicate tapestry that we each have a hand in making. Too often, cynicism or indifference makes us feel like we don’t have a say in weaving it, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The more we allow pessimism to push us further into helplessness, the less we will be empowered to help create the kind of country we want to live in. This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences, and it must be a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden.”

Other politicians had plenty to say, too, from centrist Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to progressive leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Take a look:

Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party & their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers. Radical Republicans are now charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

For 50 years, Roe v. Wade safeguarded the right to choose for millions of women in Georgia + nationwide. Today, the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights. I am appalled. Enraged. Undaunted & ready to fight back. Our freedom matters. Our rights matter. We will not be still. pic.twitter.com/cfC8QLrxcN — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 24, 2022

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

Celebs didn’t stay silent either…

It’s not just politicians who are enraged — plenty of other influential people commented on the ruling. From actress/activist Sophia Bush to Keke Palmer to Busy Philipps, see the feedback pouring in from Tinseltown:

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……????????????????https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage https://t.co/ECu46yV70L — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 24, 2022

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022

GUNS HAVE MORE RIGHTS THEN MY DAUGHTERS. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) June 24, 2022

Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 24, 2022

America. Wake up. Stop saying “it won’t happen here.” It is happening. https://t.co/1wWX0v9isF — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

This man isn’t going to stop until his own marriage is declared illegal. https://t.co/vMzMbTFMAA — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) June 24, 2022

the Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice! #AbortionIsHealthcare — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 24, 2022

Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white. How much farther this will go once again depends on American voters. Blame extremism or apathy, but this is America: pic.twitter.com/WefAworLlW — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 24, 2022

It doesn’t end here. Fuck this sham. Fuck these people. If you’re a single issue voter and your issue is your taxes, fuck you too. This Supreme Court is on you. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 24, 2022

Like we said: the comments are pouring in as people wrap their heads around this shocking change. But it’s not just the right to abortion that celebs are upset about. Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon also fears for the future of LGBTQ+ rights and all other important rights the ultra-conservative Justices may go after next:

This ruling today at the height of Pride Month is particularly devastating. The foundation upon which Roe rested is the same that has protected so many of our rights as LGBTQ+ people. Clarence Thomas says as much. We’re all in this together ⚧????️‍????✊???? https://t.co/4Do9DAu380 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 24, 2022

A lot of emotions today.

How are U feeling about the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

