High School Track Stabbing: Family Of Accused Teen Raises $175K+ For Defense -- Because ‘Narrative Being Spread Is False’

Karmelo Anthony’s family is fighting for his freedom.

As we’ve been following, the teen is accused of fatally stabbing high school track star Austin Metcalf in the heart after a brief confrontation at Kuykendall Stadium in the city of Frisco, Texas. According to an affidavit obtained by People last week, Anthony (above, left) stood under a tent reserved for students from Metcalf’s (above, right) opposing high school. Metcalf asked him to leave, and they got into an argument.

According to the affidavit, Anthony told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens,” before telling him to punch him. Metcalf reportedly did not punch Anthony — but did try to physically muscle him out of the tent. And the next thing everybody knew, the track star had a stab wound in his chest. Anthony allegedly claimed he was “trying to protect [him]self” when officers apprehended him, before allegedly admitting to the crime.

It’s all just been so tragic and inexplicable… Except maybe not to Anthony’s family.

Since the teen’s arrest, his family has created a GiveSendGo fundraising page, which you can visit HERE, to help raise money for his legal defense. They claim “the narrative being spread” is all wrong. In a blurb on the page, they wrote:

“This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time. The narrative being spread is false, unjust and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.”

They didn’t immediately make it clear in what ways the narrative is “false” or “unjust” — or if he didn’t stab his rival. But people are on his side anyway and have been rallying to raise money. Some of the contributors have written comments like:

“Fingers crossed my man.” “Good luck young man. Self defense applies to u as well” “Hold your head up young man… I know you may feel like you are alone, but we rally together in your name… We as a people… your people!!! Will stand by you and see you through with the help of the Lord!!!” “Prayers to the family. God bless you.” “I’m praying for justice to prevail. Nobody should have to deal with bullying. Trust God young man.” “I pray that God covers this young man. I pray for his strength and freedom. Lord be with him and his family throughout this process.” “We stand with you Karmelo! You could be our son. I’m so sorry that this happened to you and I will continue to donate as much as I can. Thank you for standing up for yourself. It is your biological right, son.”

As of now, the fundraising page has amassed over $175,000! Wow.

Defense attorney Deric Walpole has since spoken to NBC 5 about whether self defense truly played a role:

“I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people and figure out what’s going on before I make any statements about what I think happened. I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time.”

He is also asking a judge to lower Anthony’s $1 million bond.

