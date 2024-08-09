Heroic Teacher Ran Out Of Home Half-Naked To Save 15-Year-Old Girl From Being Raped

A Texas middle school teacher is now a local hero after leaping into action to save a teen girl from the unthinkable.

David Garza spoke with KHOU 11 on Tuesday to recount a harrowing situation involving a young girl and a violent assailant — which he didn’t hesitate to put himself in the middle of. Explaining that he heard distress outside of his Harris County apartment last month, he told the news station:

“I looked out the window, and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground. He was trying to take her clothes off. I ran upstairs and grabbed my pistol. Then, I came outside and asked what’s going on.”

That must have been terrifying… But he was right to push forward because what David heard next will surely stay with him for life. He recalled:

“The girl screamed, ‘I’m 15. Help me.’ So, I pointed my gun at him. He took his hands off right away.”

That poor young girl! Thank GOODNESS David was there! But the confrontation wasn’t over yet. He recalled:

“He went chasing after her, I went chasing after him and she got away.”

The schoolteacher told the outlet the teen eventually made it to the apartment of someone she knew and was supposed to meet up with. The predator unfortunately got away. Apparently, the teen had been on a public bus also occupied by the mystery suspect, who followed her off at her stop. So scary.

David opened up about where his head was at during the encounter, admitting to the outlet:

“I was scared, too. I’m not going to lie, but she needed help more than I was afraid, so I had to do it.”

What a hero.

A neighbor who heard the commotion also spoke to the outlet, recalling:

“At first, I was scared, I literally thought she was about to get raped. I think if he didn’t come out, she would have gotten raped.”

Absolutely terrifying.

The entire bone-chilling encounter was caught on David’s Ring security camera, which shows him running outside darn near naked to rescue the girl. It proves JUST how quickly he acted. See (below):

Speaking with the outlet, Crime Stoppers victim’s advocate Andy Kahan explained about the predator:

“If you’re willing to do this where everybody is and people can actually see what you’re doing, that makes me wonder: A. Is this your first time? B. We need to get you off the streets before you continue to hurt young girls again.”

Praising David, he added:

“With that, I take my hat off to you.”

Thankfully, the suspect has now been detained. More on that (below):

What a scary situation. We’re so glad David was there to help save that young girl.

