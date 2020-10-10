Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Is Now Apparently Dating NBA Star Michael Porter Jr.!

Move over, Peter Weber — it’s time for an NBA star to get into the game!

Madison Prewett, the effervescent 24-year-old who was the popular and fun runner-up on Peter Weber’s recent season of The Bachelor, has a new man in her life right now, it would appear: Denver Nuggets basketball player Michael Porter Jr.! At least, that’s what it looks like based on a recent “double date” photo posted by the hoop star’s sister!

As it turns out, Bri Porter posted up an Instagram snap showing herself, her husband Reece, her little bro Michael, who is 22 years old, and Madison all together out and about during the weekend. Posted on Saturday, as you can see (below), the pic mentions the crew as Bri’s “favorite double date” and doesn’t leave much to the imagination about where that all goes from there:

Awwww! How cute!

This isn’t the first professional athlete Prewett has been linked to recently, of course. Back in August, she got flirty with Baltimore Orioles star Adley Rutschmann via IG, and the pair carried on a cute little social media connection for quite some time.

But as you know if you’ve been watching The Bachelor for any length of time, basketball is Prewett’s favorite sport. (Her dad is even a basketball coach at Auburn University). So, maybe it only makes perfect sense that she’s now been linked up with a talented, hunky basketball player who knows how to get to the rim and score?!?! Just saying! LOLz!!!

Anyways, with Pilot Pete having moved well on from his reality TV days and happy as can be in his own relationship, all we can ever really hope for is that Madi is having fun, enjoying life, and getting what she wants out of this whole journey. If that’s some NBA connections and maybe a little romance to boot, hey, great for her! Here’s hoping she lives it up!

What do U think about the possible romantic connection here, Perezcious readers?! We must admit, we didn’t exactly see this one coming, but it does fit VERY well with what we know her likes and interests are, anyways. Not saying these two are headed to the alter or anything, but hey, they could make a few things work together, couldn’t they?!

Anyways, let us know where you stand on this one, y’all! Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

