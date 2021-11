Would U go see Kim Kardashian‘s stand-up comedy tour? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version!

Kim will probably charge $1,000 for a meet and greet! YOU can get our new CBD gummies for less than $10!!! CLICK HERE for info and ordering at MyTrue10.com