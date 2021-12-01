The Situation Celebrates A HUGE Sobriety Milestone!

Congratulations are in order for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino!

On December 1, the reality star celebrated a major milestone: six years of sobriety. He shared the achievement with followers on Instagram, posting a graphic of a chip that read:

“6 Years Clean and Sober”

He added the caption:

“Today we celebrate being a champion “

Woo hoo! What an amazing accomplishment!

Wife Lauren Sorrentino praised her man, commenting:

“I’m so incredibly proud of you! You’re the most amazing husband, father & human that I know! I love you forever honey!”

His Jersey Shore family also showed love, like Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who responded:

“YASSSSSSSSSS BIG BRO.”

The 39-year-old has been open about his sobriety journey. Over the weekend, he shared a thoughtful Thanksgiving reflection on his IG, writing:

“Giving thanks and celebrating the love between family and friends is my favorite part of this holiday. Without my sobriety, I wouldn’t be the man before you with so many things to be thankful for on this day. My biggest flex in life is being a sober dad and husband. It is a badge of honor I am proud to wear. I am a provider for my family, a trusted friend, and supporting son.”

He continued:

“When I was using, the holidays were always very difficult. I was there physically, but not spiritually and emotionally. Getting help for my addiction and working through my struggles allows me to be present every day for the rest of my days and I am so grateful for it. You can have this too! Don’t be afraid to ask for help and remember the hardest part is taking the first step. There are professionals out there waiting to help you.”

What an inspirational message! Congrats to The Situation for his own sobriety milestone, and for reaching out to help others. We hope that his words reach those who need encouragement to start their own sober journey.

