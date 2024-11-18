Watch The Toast Podcast Host Claudia Oshry Find Out She's Pregnant LIVE!

Claudia Oshry is pregnant!

The Toast podcast host shared the exciting news on Sunday — by posting a video of the moment she found out live on camera! In the clip, she can be seen standing in a room by herself picking up the pregnancy test and freaking the f**k out at the results — before excitedly showing the camera that it read “Pregnant.” Aw!

She then went to show her husband Ben Soffer, who was just as excited. They hugged before attending an ultrasound appointment together. Referencing Taylor Swift‘s Daddy I Love Him, she captioned the post:

“I’M HAVIN’ HIS BAAABY!”

The video was also set to an instrumental version of Never Grow Up. Aw! Ch-ch-check it out:

So cute!

Ben’s Good Guys podcast co-host Josh Peck was quick to congratulate the couple, writing on the ‘gram:

“Yessss! More oshry-Soffer’s!!!”

On her Patreon page, the 30-year-old said the pregnancy has been an “out of body experience,” expressing how she has been wanting this for a really long time — but now that it’s real it’s also really daunting:

“It’s so crazy to, like, want to be something so badly, like, cry about it for months and then you get to be that something, and, like, seriously I don’t know how to react.”

The comedian — who is known online as the “Girl With No Job” — is about to have the biggest job of all! LOLz! Thankfully it’s the job she’s always wanted so she’s “looking forward to this journey.” She added:

“I’ve always been excited about the baby but a little weary of the pregnancy. Now that I’m feeling a little bit more like myself, I feel like I can really enjoy being pregnant and everything that comes along with it.”

That said, she has already experienced some “f**ked up self-image” issues due to her changing body after having lost 70 pounds on semaglutide, something she shared in August 2023. She reflected:

“I’m going to end up the weight that I was when I started Ozempic. That’s something I’m slowly coming to terms with.”

She’s currently “eating everything in sight” and craving “bagels all the time.” Weight gain can be such a challenge for expecting and new mommas, so she’s not alone in the struggle! We hope this doesn’t take away from the joy of her pregnancy though! She just needs to remember she’s not eating for herself, it’s for dat baby!

Many congrats to the happy couple!! Reactions? Share them in the comments!

