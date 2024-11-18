YouTuber Claims She's Smoking Her Dead Dad's Ashes -- And It Was His 'Dying Wish'! WHAAT?

We’ve heard of a LOT of different cannabis strains… But “dead dad” certainly is a new one!

Over the weekend, YouTube star Rosanna Pansino debuted the first episode of her new podcast Rodiculous — and went through with a plan that has been over five years in the making: smoking her deceased dad’s ashes! In an Instagram Story, she told followers:

“We lost my dad about 5 years ago to Leukemia. He was the best. His dying wish was to be grown into a cannabis plant and be smoked. So that’s what I did.”

OMG!

Over on the podcast, she gave more details about the process — including how her reps advised her AGAINST documenting it online:

“I want to tell you guys about my dad’s dying wish. Before he passed he told me and my mom what he would like us to do with his ashes, and at first my mom was a little bit hesitant because she thought, ‘This is kind of hippie, people are going to judge us,’ but as time has gone on and it’s been five years now, we just really think that it’s the right time to do what dad wanted and to honor him the way he wanted. So, years ago he told me and my mom that he would like us to take his ashes, mix it in with some soil, and grow a marijuana plant and smoke him.”

The Internet star shared footage of her mixing his ashes with soil and planting the cannabis plant, before eventually pulling out a joint wrapped in a pink paper after “just recently” harvesting it. Watch (below):

Later in the episode, she fired up the joint and took a couple puffs, telling listeners:

“I honestly can’t believe I’m doing this.”

OMG!!

You can watch the full episode (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is this cool or creepy? Would YOU ever honor a family member in this way? Let us know in the comments below!

[Images via Rodiculous Podcast/YouTube]