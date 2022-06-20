Party Pics! The Ultimatum's Alexis Maloney & Hunter Parr Are Officially Married!

No backing out now!

The Ultimatum stars Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are officially husband and wife! The couple married in a romantic outdoor ceremony at the Wayfarers Chapel and Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, California on Saturday alongside 115 friends and family members, according to People.

As Perezcious readers know, the pair appeared on Netflix’s reality series The Ultimatum which saw couples split up and date other people while deciding whether they wanted to move on to a new relationship or tie the knot with the person they joined the show with. After just one week of flirting with others, Hunter popped the question and they left the show early. It’s been happily ever after since!

As seen in Alexis’ Instagram Story, they were each joined by 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen during the special ceremony. They also had a live band playing hits like Elton John’s Tiny Dancer and Beyoncé‘s Crazy In Love! Alexis told People:

“For Hunter and I, it’s really important that we had live music. It’s just a good time.”

Hunter added that the wedding themes were “traditional flow, live music, a lot of fun—and [an] open bar.” Ch-ch-check out some photos of the fun day (below)!

So cute!

Alexis also posted a photo with her hubby, writing:

“Till death do us Parr baby. Love you for infinity.”

Hunter added on his IG feed:

“Parrty of 2 for life! Love you “

The newlyweds are now off to enjoy their honeymoon in Santorini, Mykonos, and Athens! Sounds Incredible! Many congrats to the happy couple!!

