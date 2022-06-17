Lorelai Gilmore Single Again! Lauren Graham & Peter Krause Split After 12 Years Together!

This is going to be some tough news for all of the Parenthood fans…

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have gone their separate ways! Her rep confirmed the breakup to People on Friday, revealing the former couple “quietly ended their relationship last year.” Last year!? Damn! They were really able to keep that news on the down low for a while. Another insider revealed to Us Weekly that Lauren and Peter also no longer live together.

We are just shocked right now! Who would have thought this power couple were going to call it quits, especially after 12 years together? Neither Lauren or Peter revealed what led to their split yet, so we’ll have to see if anything dramatic went down behind the scenes.

In case you didn’t know, the pair first met in 1995 on an episode of Caroline in the City. However, they did not start dating until 2010, when they starred on Parenthood as the brother-sister duo Sarah and Adam Braverman. While Lauren and Peter tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, attending only a few red carpets together, they both had opened up about one another in interviews over the years. The Gilmore Girls alum previously spilled to Redbook in October 2010 about why they kept their romance a secret at the start, saying:

“Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out. I’ve also been really protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show.”

She then revealed in an interview with Good Housekeeping in January 2017 that once the two decided to get together, they were serious, explaining:

“Once we got together, there was no game play[ing]. It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.’ It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

Most recently, the Talking as Fast as I Can author shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2021 how their relationship dynamic changed after spending five months apart due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. She explained at the time:

“Normally it’s a two-hour flight, I’d come home on the weekends, but I couldn’t do that [because of COVID], so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before. So when I came home the house was a little different. There were more piles, I would say.”

On the bright side, Krause got time to bond with his 20-year-old son Roman, and they got into their own groove during her time away:

“I think the reentry was more difficult. It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who … they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore.’ They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen.’”

Perhaps, the distance and shift in their relationship was ultimately their downfall? No matter what, it is sad to hear that this couple is no more! Are you surprised Lauren and Peter are over, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions to the breakup news in the comments (below).

