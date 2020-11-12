The Weeknd Headlining The 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show! Read His 'Humbled' Statement!

Are you ready for some football halftime show magic?!

On Thursday, JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation, serving as the strategic entertainment advisors to the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, announced they’d found their act to perform at halftime on the world’s biggest stage: The Weeknd!

The popular crooner will headline the most-watched and often times most-memorable live performance of the year when the big game rolls around again in 2021, this time to be played on February 7 of next year down in Tampa, Florida.

The famed rapper and business mogul in charge released a statement confirming The Weeknd’s participation, saying (below):

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Amen to that!

And the singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — clearly was hyped about it, too, releasing his own image and announcement on Instagram earlier on Thursday morning:

He said in a statement:

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Good choice for a halftime show, for sure… we just have no idea what that’s going to look like mid-pandemic, not to mention amid an ongoing protest of the NFL due to its response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Hmm…

What do U think of the choice, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)!!!

