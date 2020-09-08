Selena Gomez Believes All Her Exes Think She’s ‘Crazy’ — & Throws Shade The Weeknd’s Way!!

Selena Gomez didn’t shy away from giving fans some insight into her dating life!

While virtually hanging out with YouTube star NikkieTutorials, AKA Nikkie de Jage, to introduce her new Rare Beauty line in a Sunday video, the Look At Me Now songstress addressed what it’s like being single amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also reflecting on past relationships!

Selly, who displayed her makeup application alongside the famous vlogger, opened up at one point about her incredibly talented makeup artist Hung Vanngo, saying:

“He will be doing my makeup for my wedding… which is never gonna happen.”

Before adding her words are “not an invitation,” for anyone interested in asking her out, the star confessed, “it’s hard in quarantine.”

“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though. Guys are a lot of work.'”

While she was clearly joking, Gomez followed up the statement with a very telling truth bomb, adding:

“Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy. So I don’t care.”

Wow. Two of her exes who come to mind straight away are obviously Justin Bieber, whom she dated on-and-off after beginning their relationship in 2010, and The Weeknd, whom she dated in 2016 for nearly a year. Another old flame?? Nick Jonas!

Is it possible they could all actually think Selena is “crazy”??

But the 28-year-old left us with more to ponder later on in the clip after opening up about what else she’d like to learn in life. Telling Nikkie of her hopes for the future, the pop star admitted:

“I think just getting more and more comfortable with myself. Definitely spent years and years thinking that I had to be a certain way for sure. The older I get, the more that feeling goes away. I just want to continue to be healthy and to work and make great things until I can’t. And have a family.”

Oddly, their chat cut off to a new conversation, which led to the Disney alum spilling how she’s loved being single… for nearly five years!! She stated:

“It’s actually a great time for me, I’ve been single for almost five years and I think this was so important to me. I wouldn’t take anything back.”

In case Selenators forgot, she and The Weeknd started dating in 2016 before splitting the next year. Not to mention, she rekindled her relationship with the Biebs months before his engagement to Hailey Bieber. So, uhh, maybe Gomez just blocked that part out?? Although the 30-year-old R&B singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) recently reminisced about their time together, calling the writing process after their breakup “cathartic.”

Guess she just feels differently! Exes aside, the actress did at least look back on the last year fondly, despite having to really go through it as a teen:

“27 was a really good year. I just think it’s all confusing and if I could go back to a certain time to just tell something to myself, [it would be] when I was a teenager. I would probably be like, ‘I’m sorry,’ because you’re about to go into a very, very self-centered industry and it’s gonna get crazier. And it did. But just to maybe to encourage myself a bit more to value myself a bit more.”

There’s a lot the singer has been candid about with her followers when it came to former flings, but this was definitely eye-opening. Watch the full video (below), especially if you want to get a glimpse of her makeup routine!!

