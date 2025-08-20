Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence On Whether She Had A 'Secret Baby' With Pal Jason Lee!

Is Tiffany Haddish a momma?!? She’s finally breaking her silence!

The comedian nearly broke the internet earlier this month when she dropped a joint post with her good friend Jason Lee, in which they posed with an ADORABLE baby! Jason captioned the photos, “Cats out the bag,” and that was it! What did it mean?! Nobody knew!

The pair had discussed having a baby together. On his Hollywood Unlocked podcast, the actress offered to help her pal, who is a gay man, fulfill his dream of becoming a daddy, so it seemed like maybe they had finally gone through with those plans! But did they??

Related: Tiffani Thiessen Gets Naked & Eats Cake In HOT New Video!

On Tuesday night, Tiffany took over hosting gigs on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and during her opening monologue, she cleared the air on this baby mystery! She explained:

“There is a personal matter I feel must be addressed. Two weeks ago, I put something on the Instagram that made everyone go a little crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASON LEE (@theonlyjasonlee)

That’s an understatement. Hah! After explaining the photo (see above), she said:

“For some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby. Like, there were articles about this everywhere. Even my own relatives was asking if I had a secret baby — which was kind of insulting because they all are living in my house and blocking me from getting any d**k!”

OMFG!

She then introduced Jason, who was in the studio audience. When asked his opinion on this, he said:

“I don’t know, the whole world has lost its mind over this beautiful baby.”

Tiff joked:

“We just took a picture with a baby and then… and then that went crazy, so now we got a God baby! … I went ahead and made it our God baby. You da daddy!”

LOLz! But then the Girls Trip alum told the 48-year-old she’d still have a bundle of joy with him:

“Jason, the offer is still on the table if you want to make a real baby together. Like our baby. You know I’m traditional.”

Jason teasingly hit back with:

“And I’m still gay.”

Hah! The 45-year-old fill-in host then revealed she’s absolutely open to doing this for real — and shared a list of her dream baby daddies, such as Tom Cruise, Jason Momoa, and Brad Pitt. She said:

“So, just to be clear, I did not have a baby, but I am open to it. Wide open to it.”

Sooooo, what was the point of that picture?! And that cryptic caption?! They were just trolling us this whole time?? Hmm…

Watch her monologue (below):

Reactions, y’all?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via ABC/YouTube]