Tiffani Thiessen Gets Naked & Eats Cake In HOT New Video!

Tiffani Thiessen is having her cake and eating it, too!

On Instagram Monday, the Saved by the Bell alum shared a new recipe for carrot cake — and stripped down to the nude to show off her baking skills to her followers! In the caption of the post, she teased:

“When it’s hot out, you gotta get naked… #nakedcarrotcake Recipe in the comments if you wanna get naked too “

Hah!

In the short video, Tiffani eats a bite of cake with a fork, while the cake itself is covering up her nakedness from view of the camera. She smirks and winks before asking:

“How do you eat it?”

OMG! See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen)

Is it hot in here?! Damn!

Suddenly we’re in the mood for carrot cake! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

