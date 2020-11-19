Spoiled TikTok Stars Charli & Dixie D'Amelio SLAMMED For Being DISGUSTINGLY 'Rude' To Their Personal Chef!

Is one shocking YouTube video all it takes for Charli and Dixie D’Amelio to completely tank their lucrative following and newfound fame?

This just might be the case after the TikTok stars recently uploaded a controversial clip to their family’s new online channel, where an unsavory side of their personality during a group dinner was on full display. Not only does the 16-minute video have tons of downvotes and negative comments already since it premiered on Monday, but hundreds of thousands of fans have already started unfollowing the pair of sisters — and after we break it all down for you, we think you’ll definitely understand why!

Charli, Dixie, and their parents, Marc and Heidi, enjoyed a meal with influencer James Charles in the first episode of their new YT series, Dinner with the D’Amelios. The spread was prepared by the fam’s personal chef Aaron May, who cooked regular and plant-based versions of traditional Spanish paella along with a few other delicious selections.

It was quite obvious from the onset that neither of the girls were familiar with the dish. However, it didn’t excuse their appalling table manners and the rude treatment they dished out while eating in the presence of their guest and devoted cook!

While her dad was introducing Aaron, Charli made faces and sarcastically clapped her hands. She also made faces as he described the meal he was serving them. But Dixie’s reactions were far worse once they actually began eating the meal. The 19-year-old picked at pieces of food off of her plate and made faces of horror as she pulled it apart. Dixie then sniffed what was in her hand and literally started gagging. Unable to get over the fact that a snail (a traditional ingredient meant to symbolize good luck) was included in her meal, she then got up and ran away from the table to THROW UP outside!

In the middle of this commotion, Charli rudely asked out loud:

“Do we have any Dino nuggets?”

After returning to the table, Dixie admitted the food wasn’t as bad as her reaction but the saltiness is what ultimately made her barf. She also chastised the chef who apparently should’ve know better than to serve her that:

“You have a child — like, what did you think is gonna happen? Do I have bad luck now? I feel like I need to eat another.”

Wow. That’s one way to handle it. We could almost feel sympathy for her if the 19-year-old didn’t also stick her fingers in the dessert bowl everyone was eating from and flick food at her mom later on during the night. Like, seriously? A young woman — not a “child” — with so much money and influence really believed that behavior was normal? NOT cool, gurl. And that goes for ’em both, actually!

WATCH the s**t show for yourself (below)!

Surprisingly, Charles carried himself better than both of his friends and joined the girls’ parents in reprimanding them. But as we mentioned up top, the real firestorm came down in the comments section!

Angry and disappointed viewers fumed over the pair’s “disgusting” lack of manners (below):

Unfortunately for Miz Charlie, this big mess wrecked her goal of hitting 100 million followers on TikTok:

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Charli D’Amelio falls under 99M followers, effectively losing close to 500,000 followers in the past few hours. pic.twitter.com/RnMAjXReAa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

No word from her yet, but older sister Dixie has since publicly addressed the drama on her own platform claiming this was all just “ridiculously blown out of proportion.” Hear from the young woman (below):

@dixiedamelio -video…anyways, not posting this for any other reason than to share the truth of something that was ridiculously blown out of proportion… ♬ original sound – Dixie D’Amelio

Respectfully? We have to agree with the peanut gallery on this one. Do much, much better, ladies!

