TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Slams Critics Who Say She 'Glowed Down' & Used To Look 'Prettier'!

With a whopping 99 million TikTok followers and counting, many would agree that 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio has squarely solidified her place among the platform’s most popular figures ever.

But with a Kardashian-level amount of fame at such a young age, the dancer and content creator has found herself on the receiving end of some tough criticism from those who’ve been watching her ascent to social media stardom since the very start. Sadly, this sounds like another case of bullying that’s got Charli feeling really down in the dumps.

On the latest episode of her and 19-year-old sister Dixie D’Amelio‘s podcast, Charli and Dixie: Two Chix, Charli hit back at those who say she “used to look prettier” amid some recent changes she made to her appearance during quarantine. Notice the bright pink hue she added to her brunette locks up top? Well, that’s just one of ’em! Her older sister kicked off the discussion by stating:

“I saw this video of you from the first week of quarantine, and you look so different. Not in a bad way, you look good now. You had eyelashes and you were really tan.”

The TikTok queen quickly responded in frustration:

“What I’m going to say is the fact that everyone says, ‘I used to look prettier.’ Like what do you want me to do?”

After Dixie tried to reassure her little sis that most critics tend to say that “everyone has glowed down,” Charli pointed out that some of the hurtful remarks highlight how much better she looked wayyy before safer-at-home measures were enforced. Basically, they want out with the new and in with the old! The starlet complained:

“What do you want me to do? Like I can’t…but they say in the beginning, beginning.”

But Dixie brought up an interesting point and countered:

“I feel you don’t like how you did then.”

The teen sensation admitted she feels differently about her personal glow up now that it’s garnered so much negative attention:

“I hate how I look now, because now I wanna look how I did then. But then, when I looked like that, I didn’t like it, so what do you want me to do? Just be sad?”

Ugh. That really stinks to hear her get down on herself like that!

Dixie then pointed out that the criticism against her sister came after Charli cut her hair back in February:

“I don’t know how a four-inch haircut changed you so much.”

Finding the real lesson in all of this, the youngest D’Amelio proudly replied:

“Because it gave me confidence, and they liked when I was fragile. It’s true. They are scared by a confident woman.”

But the world NEEDS more confident women like you, gurl! And you know what we say to people who aren’t down with that?

