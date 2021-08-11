TikTok Star John Kelly, Who Filmed Prank Videos With His Son, Dead At 45

Another TikTok personality has died too soon.

Tex Kelly took to social media this week to reveal that his father John Kelly, who would regularly appear in endearing prank videos with him on the short-form video platform, has died at 45 years old.

The social media personality, who has garnered more than 2.7 million followers on TikTok, didn’t reveal his father’s cause of death, but said it was sudden. He wrote on a GoFundMe campaign:

“Dad’s passing was a surprise to us all and something that we will be feeling the toll of for a very long time. John Kelly lived an amazing life, full of hard work and love. He was never negative and as many of you have experienced personally with him, he was always someone you wanted to be around because he made you feel special and loved.”

While speaking to People, Tex said he and his family, who are based in California, are “absolutely devastated” over the sudden tragedy. He shared:

“There was never a negative moment with him or a conversation that didn’t end with ‘I love you.’ Dad was 45 years old when he passed but I’ll tell ya, that man lived it with no regrets and he made sure to get the most out of every day.”

The aspiring actor went on to say he hopes Kelly will be remembered for his generosity, telling the outlet:

“Dad should always be remembered for how kind and incredibly selfless he was. He’d give you his last dollar and the clothes on his back if he knew you needed it.”

The pair started making TikToks in December under the account @TexandJohn, and quickly gained a huge following because of their charming prank videos that typically featured Tex teasing his poppa — usually starting with, “Hey dad,” then saying something silly and capturing his father’s reaction.

In the wake of Kelly’s death, Tex shared a compilation video of their sweetest moments on TikTok set to My Old Man by Zac Brown Band. He captioned the video (below):

“You’ll always be my hero. Until next time Dad. I love you so much.”

The social media personality also honored his late father on Instagram, where he explained that although Kelly wasn’t his biological father, he’s been raising Tex since he was 4 years old. He wrote:

“I remember meeting you with my mom when I was four years old and I asked ‘are you my dad?’ You didn’t know what to say but soon enough you became that man in mine and my brother’s lives. I remember the first time I called you dad, I was so scared, your face was so shocked and happy. You always believed in me. I’m proud to say that I’m John Kelly’s son. I’m so proud of the dad you were and the relationship we had, it was something so astonishingly beautiful and special. There was never a conversation that didn’t end with ‘I love you boy.'”

Awww, so much love. Our hearts go out to Tex and the rest of his family at this difficult time.

