TikTok Star Says Stepfather Tried To Murder Her -- And She Has The Grisly Pics To Prove It!

This was already a horrifying story — and after this influencer brought the receipts, it only got more scary!

Eixchel Berroteran, AKA Eixchelb on TikTok, shocked her fans when she posted a carousel of graphic photos to her Instagram. The pics, which featured some serious injuries and bloodshed, were only the tip of the iceberg for this story. In the caption, the social media star alleged that her stepfather tried to kill her. Whoa!

While recalling the event she says took place just last Thursday, she explained (in her native Spanish):

“On the night of August 21, 2024 I was reborn, my ex stepdad (who didn’t live in my house) walked in with a gun saying he was going to kill me and said it was according to him, because ‘I didn’t want him and my mom to be together.'”

The viral star, who has amassed over 4.3 million followers TikTok, went on to detail just what she says happened. She wrote:

“It was all like this, I wait for my mom at the door of the apartment and he entered my house without permission and saying he was going to kill me, He pulled out a gun pointing at my mom and saying he was going to kill me. He pushed her in the living room and entered my room. He pointed the gun at me, I jumped to the floor asking him to please do nothing, intending to get under the bed, but it was very low and I decided to crawl towards him asking him to stop screaming and at that moment I heard the shot left me stunned; but my mom who was already behind him forcing him so the shot didn’t reach me.”

OMG! So, according to her, he just barged in and started attacking?! So scary…

Eixchel continued to say the bullet missed her by mere centimeters — and credited divine intervention for keeping her safe:

“That night… the worst of my entire Life, God gave me another chance. When missing the shot by CENTIMETERS… I was stunned, in shock and with fear to think that those would be my last moments of life; at that moment God gave me the strength to stand and defend myself with my mom.”

She added that her stepfather “bit” her mother as they struggled. In a heroic turn of events, the influencer alleged she and her mom fought back and took control of the situation:

“The love we have for each other gave us the strength to control the situation, we arrived by force into the kitchen where we fell, my mom and I stayed on top of it, trying to defend ourselves as we could. He bit my mom and pulled my hair with a lot of force, we both cried for help but until that moment no one listened, he kept insisting on shooting me and between the two we grabbed above him his hand where he held the gun and always wanted to point at me, one person touched the door but he made us tell him to leave.”

He’s even being accused of intimidation, allegedly telling the women not to go to police or else their would be consequences:

“He threatened us saying that if we called the police it would all be over, he also said that he had contacts in the police and that if we reported… he had bully friends and this wasn’t going to stay like this.”

SO disturbing. Just truly awful.

Eixchel went on to say she doesn’t know how she’ll ever “overcome this nightmare” because her trauma is much more than “physical injuries”:

“God interceded for us that night, I can only say thank you for another chance. In my mind, it was just that if it was going to kill me… my mom was going to have that trauma forever and if I killed my mom I was never going to be able to handle it. Today I can tell you that trauma hurts more than physical injuries, and that I really don’t know how I will ever overcome this nightmare. No one deserves to live what me and my mom lived and don’t ever think this is something that can happen to you.. until it’s happening. I ask you to pray a lot for us and that justice is served. On my part I promise you that when I manage to heal even just a little.. i will become the voice of all the people who have been victims of abuse, abuse and in this case.. almost murdered.”

Heartbreaking, but how noble to dedicate herself into becoming a voice for victims after this experience. That takes so much strength.

Eixchel wrapped up her post by saying she can’t give much more info because it is an open investigation, but she hopes God can give her “the strength to move on”:

“At this time, it’s a Criminal Investigation case so I won’t be able to give specific details. There are no words to describe the terror, pain, trauma, anxiety and panic attacks this has caused us.. Only God knows why I’m still here and I ask him to give me the strength to move on and that at some point he can heal my heart.”

You can see the full post and the pictures, but be warned they are GRAPHIC. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Gut-wrenching. Those poor, poor women.

Eixchel’s stepfather was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of burglary with assault or battery, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, attempted evidence tampering, and felony battery. The probable cause arrest affidavit, as obtained by Law&Crime, reveals the mother’s side of the story which matches Eixchel’s. It also included the disturbing details of how Luis bit his wife all over her body while she attempted to fight him off with a wine bottle. The influencer’s photos show one of those awful bite marks.

Per local outlet WPLG, eventually the women were able to get him to calm down and talk, but police said the suspect “kept a hold of [Eixchel] by the hair while sitting on the couch, not allowing her to exit” the place. He’s also alleged to have made the mom and daughter “clean up the scene” where he’d just allegedly battered them. Disgusting.

The ladies said it took an entire day to work up the courage to contact police after Luis allegedly threatened the two of them with hitmen. Luckily for the TikToker and her mother, though, the stepdad is being held in prison without bond.

Just horrifying. We’re so glad Eixchel and her mother survived. May they get the justice they deserve.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

