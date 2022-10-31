Tim Roth's Son Cormac Dead At 25

Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim Roth, has tragically passed away after a year long battle with cancer.

In a statement sent to NBC on Monday, the family confirmed Cormac died “peacefully in the arms of his family” almost exactly a year after he was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021:

“On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.”

Just heartbreaking. He was only 25 years old.

The family continued their statement to speak about their son’s passion for music, brilliance, and his kind personality:

“A graduate of Bennington College, Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was. A guitarist, composer and producer wise beyond his years, Cormac’s career was just beginning to flourish. He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. the grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.”

Finishing their tear-jerking statement, Roth’s loved ones concluded they’ll “carry him” with them wherever they go:

“An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go. In Cormac’s words: ‘Make sure you do the things you love.'”

F**k cancer.

In a final emotional post to Instagram in August, the 25-year-old said farewell in a video to his followers as he encouraged them to follow their passions:

“Just sink your teeth in. Remember life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny and you don’t always get to choose your future. Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes the thing you claim you love and you are.”

At the end of the video, he seems to be fighting tears as it abruptly cuts off before he can utter the words “I’ll see you later”. So, so sad.

Our hearts go out to Cormac’s family and loved ones right now. The world has lost such a bright light. May he rest in peace.

