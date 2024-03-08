Kylie Jenner Fidgets While Dodging Timothée Chalamet Relationship Question -- Trouble In Paradise?!

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet doing OK?! We honestly don’t know… and King Kylie doesn’t want to talk about it! Like, at ALL!

So, the 26-year-old mogul is the focus of a New York Times profile newly published on Thursday. The feature deals with her business successes and her new so-called “clean girl” era. You know — shorter nails, neutral fits, less makeup, more understated looks. Which is all great! Except when it comes to her actor boyfriend, well, she straight-up swerved on a question during her NYT sit-down!

The newspaper of record asked Kendall Jenner‘s little sis about whether the Dune star has had any influence on her “clean girl” aesthetic. And as the outlet noted, Kylie paused, fidgeted with her notes, and offered this EXTREMELY tepid response:

“I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Oh…

Well, that’s not ideal! And while Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter quickly tried to steer the convo back to business talk and discuss how much she focuses on fan feedback regarding Kylie Swim, Khy, and her other ventures, it wasn’t lost on fans that she completely side-stepped the relationship question!! What’s going on?! Heck, she and the 28-year-old actor haven’t been spotted in public together since early January. So has it fizzled?!

That isn’t even the first time this week that fans were left scratching their heads over Kylie and Timothée. On Tuesday, Stormi and Aire‘s momma took to TikTok with a “day in the life” style video showing her morning routine. That included making breakfast with her 6-year-old daughter, working out, and going on a horseback ride with Kenny! But as you can see (below), there is no sign of Timothée anywhere to be found:

Fans picked up on that immediately! Over on Reddit, users pondered whether videos like that were being pushed so the Life Of Kylie star could “soft launch” a breakup:

“Soft launch breakup coming???” “Yes and talking about how she’s ‘thriving’ all on her own like she doesn’t need a man.” “You don’t need a man lol. but kylie is not at a stage where she can say that and have us believe it.”

Welp! Whether they have split or not, fans are pondering the possibility. And that NYT dodge isn’t helping to quell rumors! Just saying!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]