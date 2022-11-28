Tish Cyrus Moving On With Hunky Actor Dominic Purcell After Billy Ray Cyrus' Sketchy Engagement Announcement

Two can play at that game… not the game of dating a much younger actress you met on your daughter’s TV show, but moving on generally.

As you likely have not been able to avoid by now, Billy Ray Cyrus has confirmed his engagement to Firerose, an Aussie singer 27 years younger than he is. Though they supposedly only got romantic after the Achy Breaky Heart singer’s divorce, the couple tell the story of their meet-cute — which happened over a decade ago on the set of Hannah Montana — as though it was destiny. Even though, you know, he was married at the time to star Miley Cyrus‘ mom! Remember her?

Well, Tish Cyrus certainly doesn’t need anyone’s pity. The 55-year-old is apparently getting her groove back post-split with a hot actor of her own. A age appropriate one to boot!

The manager shared a pic on her Instagram Stories Monday morning in which she was cuddling poolside with Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell. (The hunky actor is 52, btw. And looks great!) She captioned the pic only with a heart emoji and a thanks to the photographer who captured the sweet moment, writing:

“Thanks for the cute photo @Vijatm”

So the fledgling couple are Instagram official we guess? Fans have been speculating about these two since way back in August when Tish commented, “Hi babe,” on one of his IG posts, and he responded, “Hi love.”

Yeah, feels very couple-y. That plus the pic? Seems to be little doubt now.

Tish certainly deserves it. We can’t imagine what it must be like for her to see her baby daddy and love of so many years moving on with a girl younger than their eldest daughter. Such a big ick factor. We’re glad she’s getting some comfort here… in some very big, strong arms…

And while it’s good news for Tish, this couple confirmation is also a breakup announcement of sorts. Dominic Purcell was off and on with 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord for many years. While they’d broken up before, last we heard they were going strong — as AnnaLynne was very publicly discussing their “explosive” sex life as recently as September 2021. We guess at some point between then and last Summer they became off-again… again?

Sad to learn. But we’re glad Dominic and Tish could find one another! Especially after the year she’s had!

What do YOU think of the new couple??

