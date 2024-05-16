90210 Alum AnnaLynne McCord Gets WAY Revealing About New Boyfriend's Bedroom Skills After Ex Dominic Purcell Marries Tish Cyrus!

Annalynne McCord is a satisfied woman… Thanks to her new BF!

Over the weekend, the 90210 alum opened up about her sex life with her sporty new man at the Race to Erase MS Gala in LA. After she and her longtime on-again, off-again ex Dominic Purcell split for good in 2021, he clearly didn’t stay hung up on her. He moved on with and married Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish. (And apparently first her daughter Noah also? It’s a whole thing…)

Well AnnaLynne has finally moved on, too! She’s now dating former rugby player Danny Cipriani, and it sounds like things are going swimmingly. In a red carpet interview with TooFab, she gushed:

“I do have a new man … It’s nice to get laid.”

HA! Good for her! And she’s happy to let Dom and the rest of the world know all the steamy details!

She revealed she and Daniel had a sex-charged fling years ago (oh really?), but things fizzled out as he lives across the pond in the UK. Oh, and he’s also been married the past three years. That was a bit of an impediment we’re sure. But he split from his wife in November and officially retired from pro rugby in January, so he has a lot more time on his hands now! Good thing, because you need a LOT of time for what they’re up to! She dished:

“We’re doing something new … we were actually together before, years ago and we had this very sexual relationship and we didn’t want to go into this like that. So we’re doing Kundalini together, we’re doing sacred union practices, we’re learning all of these ancient tantric practices and we’re discovering an entirely different form of connection because we were so afraid of love and now we’re just showing up with love and whatever comes with that.”

“Tantric practices”?? Ooh la la! Sounds like she’s getting a longer, deeper experience than ever before! Yow! The 36-year-old raved:

“It also means I get laid, yay, but it’s different and it is well beyond all of the things that we thought we were doing when we were just exploring.”

Hawt!

On Wednesday, Annalynne made the plunge and went Instagram official with Daniel, sharing a bunch of romantic moments the two have shared together around the world in a sweet slideshow. She wrote in the post’s caption:

“It’s your heart…I would follow it to the ends of the earth. #sacredalchemy …also, you make me laughhhhhhhh sooooo hard! You’re my elixir.”

See (below):

Awww!

Daniel had previously posted AnnaLynne on his IG back in April writing alongside a carousel of similar pics:

“My Miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world”

So sweet! We’re happy for AnnaLynne! Anyone who was worried about her having to read all this Dominic Purcell news? Clearly she does not have the time! Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via AnnaLynne McCord & Tish Cyrus/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]