Lo Bosworth Admits She Still Struggles With 'Trauma' Caused By The Hills

It seems like everyone and their mother from the OG The Hills cast was ready and willing to join the reboot — but Lo Bosworth ran for the (other) hills instead!

The 34-year-old, who shot to fame on Laguna Beach before becoming a regular on the spinoff The Hills, looked back on her years in the spotlight during an appearance on the Unzipped podcast that aired on Wednesday, and explained why she had no desire to return to The Hills: New Beginnings.

While speaking to co-hosts Shenae Grimes and AnnaLynne McCord, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur admitted that her time on both MTV series made her realize a career in reality TV isn’t for her, which is why she didn’t join former castmates like Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt on the sequel series.

Related: Kristin Cavallari’s Return To The Hills Brings New Drama With Ex Brody Jenner!

She said of her former co-stars:

“It’s interesting to me to see the people that have chosen to continue to participate in The Hills. I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are really leaning into your TV persona for whatever reason, right? For a paycheck, for attention, fame—whatever it is that you need that fulfills you.'”

For Lo, assuming a TV persona that was largely out of her control — as producers were the ones who decided how to shape the characters and storylines — was a big turnoff. She recalled:

“More so, I was just not interested in other people in an editing thing deciding, ‘OK, for Lauren the person, who are we going to present her and what she’s going to be doing.’”

Fair enough!

Now that she’s since switched lanes into entrepreneurship, which sees her helping run passion projects like Love Wellness, the personal care brand she founded, Lo said she would be “totally happy and content if nobody on this Earth knew who I was.”

In fact, it sounds like she’d like to forget the entire experience, as she revealed the “initial trauma” of it never went away. She mused:

“All of this stuff, like still to this day, makes me feel a little uncomfortable. Probably, it comes back to just being young, being on TV for the first time, being at college, kids making fun of you. I think that initial trauma has never really left. I would prefer to just be an anonymous person, but I opened Pandora’s box. I can never close it again… But in the way that the people who are doing The Hills are leaning in, I’m leaning in just a totally different direction.”

As fans know, Lo isn’t the only The Hills alum who is done with reality TV for good: fan favorite Lauren Conrad recently told Entertainment Tonight she would never return to the franchise that made her famous, as she’s focusing on raising her family and building her business empire.

LC said in May:

‘’I’m not gonna [return to reality TV], but I appreciate that fans want it. To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. It takes a lot emotionally.”

She continued:

‘’It’s a lot of time commitment and I did it for a really long time and I’m so grateful for my time on television, but I’m at a place now where between my family and my career, I’ve got a pretty full plate so I’m not looking to add anything… I gave a lot of my life for many years, so I really value my privacy. I like having a moment and knowing that I’m just sharing it with my family and not broadcasting it. So, it’s just really valuable to me.’’

More airtime for Kristin Cavallari, we guess!

[Image via MTV/Ivan Nikolov/WENN]